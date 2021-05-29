Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 483,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

