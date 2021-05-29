Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

