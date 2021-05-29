Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.76

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.34 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

