Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.76

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $612.34 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Analysts expect that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.