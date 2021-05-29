Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

HOLX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 1,871,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Hologic has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Hologic by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 9,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 377,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 360,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

