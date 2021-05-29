Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 989,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.