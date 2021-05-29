Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $373.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.67 million and the highest is $379.20 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $257.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

VICI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 3,380,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,767. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.