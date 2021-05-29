Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CAE by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 232,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,780. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

