Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $155.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the lowest is $153.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $630.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $641.95 million, with estimates ranging from $629.50 million to $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,266. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.