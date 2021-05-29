Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $51.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $209.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 56,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

