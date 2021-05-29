Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.18 million to $110.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $465.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 708,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $704.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.