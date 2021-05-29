Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.