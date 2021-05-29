Analysts Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $17.00

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,450. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.