Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $41.86

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,610. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.