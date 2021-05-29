Anand Eswaran Sells 5,790 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anand Eswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07.

Shares of RNG opened at $262.47 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day moving average is $338.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.88 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in RingCentral by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

