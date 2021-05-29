Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. TheStreet raised Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut Angi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,418.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

