Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.71 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $722.04 million and approximately $65.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00080026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00909589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.71 or 0.09230345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091259 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

