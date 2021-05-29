Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $626,781. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.