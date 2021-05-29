Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the April 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Applied Science Products has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

