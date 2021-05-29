APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $529,385.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,583,499 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.