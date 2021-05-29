Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

