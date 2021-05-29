ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.