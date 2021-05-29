Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.