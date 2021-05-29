Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 63,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,058. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

