Argus Upgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to “Buy”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

