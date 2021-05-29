Arizona State Retirement System Buys 99 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

