Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,574,734 shares of company stock worth $95,623,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.06 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.