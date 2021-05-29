Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

RARE stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $631,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,781,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,453 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.