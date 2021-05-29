Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,428 shares of company stock worth $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.