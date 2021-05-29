Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 784 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,214,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

