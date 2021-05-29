Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.