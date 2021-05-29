Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.33.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.