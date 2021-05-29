Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 506.1% in May

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.