Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 506.1% in May

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.