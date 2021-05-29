Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

