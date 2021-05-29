ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Increased to $747.50 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $747.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $613.90.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $675.47 on Wednesday. ASML has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $679.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 15,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.