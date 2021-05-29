Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 93.2% in May

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 29th total of 884,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AZPN opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

