Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $319.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.20 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.53. 136,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

