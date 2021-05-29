Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in May

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGGY. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ARGGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,378. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

