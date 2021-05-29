AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,873.75 ($115.94).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,046 ($105.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,669.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,546.79. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

