Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $214.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

