Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

