AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Regina E. Groves Sells 4,208 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATRC opened at $74.73 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

