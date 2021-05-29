Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.305-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

