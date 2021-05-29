Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $200.34 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

