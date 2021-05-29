Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.