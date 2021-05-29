Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $200.34 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.40.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

