Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $124.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.15 or 0.00047104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00271211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00048884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,968,743 coins and its circulating supply is 129,802,708 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

