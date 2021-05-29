Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

