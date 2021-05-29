Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $60.71 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.43.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

