Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the April 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

MYAGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.75 to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

