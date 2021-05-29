Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the April 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AZMTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock remained flat at $$1.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

